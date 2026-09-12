Sandwich, Massachusetts police officer faces drunk driving charge after off-duty crash

Authorities say Sandwich, Massachusetts Police Officer Matthew Cotter is facing a drunk driving charge after a crash on Friday night when he was off-duty.

A woman called police at about 9:30 p.m. to report that someone drove through her bushes and hit her parked car on Grand Oak Road in Forestdale.

Responding police officers identified the 44-year-old Cotter as the driver of a black BMW X5 that had heavy front-end damage. He was not hurt in the crash.

The damaged car in Sandwich. CBS Boston

"Based on observations of responding units, officers suspected Cotter may be impaired," the department said. "A request was made to the Massachusetts State Police to investigate the crash."

Troopers gave Cotter a field sobriety test. The department said Cotter was "subsequently arrested on OUI related charges" and brought to the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Bourne for processing.

Cotter is now on administrative leave from his job, according to police. State Police said he's expected to be arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court on charges of OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violations and having an unregistered motor vehicle.

Sandwich police said officer Matthew Cotter is on administrative leave. CBS Boston

During the arrest, police said one of Cotter's relatives arrived on scene and reportedly assaulted an independent news videographer who was filming the incident. Police said they are investigating.

"The Sandwich Police Department and its members hold each other and themselves to the highest standards," the department said. "In addition to the criminal charges taken by the Massachusetts State Police, the Sandwich Police Department will be conducting a thorough internal investigation."

Sandwich is on Cape Cod, about 60 miles from Boston.