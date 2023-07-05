Several arrested on gun charges after 5 people wounded in Mattapan shooting

BOSTON - Five people were wounded in a shooting in Mattapan early Wednesday morning, and Boston Police said several people are now facing gun charges.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Edgewater Drive near River Street.

It's not clear yet what led to the shooting. Police said all five victims had what they described as "non-life-threatening injuries."

Three were taken to hospitals by ambulance and the other two transported themselves for treatment.

Police said officers saw a car attempting to leave the scene of the shooting and spoke to the people inside. Following the interaction, a loaded gun was found with one round in the chamber and four in the magazine.

Dozens of evidence markers could be seen on River Street near Edgewater Drive in Mattapan, July 5, 2023. CBS Boston

A third person was also allegedly seen tossing a gun. They were arrested and the gun was found with one round in the chamber and 14 rounds in the magazine.

Hakeem Ramey, 29, of Brockton, Nashaly Seguinot, 25, of Boston, and Samuel Roman, 24, of Boston were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm

"No one has been charged for the shootings as of yet," police told WBZ-TV in an email.

Dozens of evidence markers were seen on River Street, many of them around one car. Several empty carboard fireworks boxes also littered the road.

Empty boxes of fireworks at the corner of River Street and Edgewater Drive in Mattapan hours after the shootings, July 5, 2023. CBS Boston

"Wild. The fireworks were going crazy. There was some big ones, some small ones," Mattapan resident Tchorzky Eugene told WBZ-TV.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Ramey, Sequinot and Roman were expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.