Matt Turner turns in his 12th clean sheet for USMNT

BOSTON -- Matt Turner has been lights out in international play, and the goalkeeper added yet another clean sheet to his resume on Wednesday night.

The Revs keeper made eight saves in the US Men's National Team's 3-0 victory over Morocco at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Wednesday, logging his 12th clean sheet in his 17th international appearance.

As he's been doing for both the Revolution and the USMNT, Turner made it look pretty easy on Wednesday. In the 12th minute, he went sprawling to his left to turn away an attempt at close range to keep the match scoreless:

And then in the 53rd minute, he dove to his right to turn away a bouncing header from Morocco:

Morocco had a chance to tally a goal on a penalty in the 76th minute, but Selim Amallah hit the crossbar and the clean sheet remained intact for Turner.

The keeper is now 13-2-2 with 12 shutouts since making his debut for the USMNT in 2021. With another clean sheet on Wednesday, Turner has made quite the case to start in net when the World Cup gets underway in November.

But Turner has a lot on his plate before that decision will be made. He'll return to the Revs out of the international break for one more match -- June 19 at Gillette Stadium against Minnesota United FC -- before heading overseas to begin his career with Arsenal of the Premier League on June 21.