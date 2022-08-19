Watch CBS News
Local News

Massive fire leaves boats, cars burned in Mattapoisett boat yard

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

MATTAPOISETT -- A massive fire in a Mattapoisett boat yard was creating plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away on Friday. Dozens of boats and cars appear to be burned. 

There were reports of people with severe burns, the Fairhaven Firefighters Association said. They posted on Facebook around 2:30 p.m. that its crews were assisting at the scene, leaving their own station unmanned.   

The National Weather Service said smoke from this fire was detected on radar. 

It's unclear what started the blaze. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 2:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.