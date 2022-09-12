Fire damages building under construction at Doherty High School in Worcester

WORCESTER - A fire damaged a building under construction at Doherty High School in Worcester Monday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived, flames and thick black smoke were coming from the roof of one of the four new buildings under construction on Highland Street.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in 30 minutes.

Fire burning at new Doherty High School construction site in Worcester Twitter/@FporcFranco

A construction worker was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Acting Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Adam Roche said roofing insulation was being installed at the time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The new complex is being built right next to the current high school. The students had been dismissed before the fire started. School will be held on Tuesday.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.