Massive crowds visit Salem this weekend, parking lots packed across the city

SALEM -- Salem is enjoying one of its busiest Halloween seasons ever. The city was crowded with tens of thousands of visitors all weekend long and for most of it, there wasn't any parking available.

"This is our first time coming and we are amazed by it, so much fun," said Jackie, who visited from Rhode Island with Darlene.

They parked in one of the satellite lots. "It was great, very convenient," said Darlene.

"We came dressed. We came to play," Jackie said.

Parking is one thing that city officials are not playing with. There are a lot of parking restrictions and hefty fines. On many streets, no parking is allowed to make it easier for people walking.

"If the streets are signed resident parking, please don't park there. You will be ticketed and you could be towed," Destination Salem Executive Director Kate Fox told WBZ-TV.

She encourages all visitors to use the ferry or the commuter rail.

"We filled up all of the satellite lots and the city parking lots and garages by 11 am on Saturday," said Fox.

Adele Maestranzi lives in Salem and welcomes the parking restrictions.

"I saw somebody parked right where you are and they got a $75 ticket. I usually warn them and let them know because I'd rather they spend it in the shops and restaurants," she said.

The Nypower-family from Philadelphia comes to Salem every year for Halloween. They even named their son Salem. They know how crazy parking can be.

"We just chalk it up spend the extra money and stay at a hotel that has parking and we just walk around, we don't have to drive anywhere, that car stays put," said Mark Nypower.

On Sunday afternoon, the Washington Square area traffic is bumper to bumper.

Last weekend, 80,000 people visited the city. Those numbers will increase as Halloween draws near.

It's a five-weekend October this year which is big for business, bringing in millions to the city.

To check on parking, use ParkSalem.com.