Mother thanks Mass. troopers who escorted her through Boston traffic to give birth

Boston traffic is never fun, but it's even more stressful if you are in labor and rushing to the hospital. That was the case for a Winchester, Massachusetts family who were worried they wouldn't make it in time.

"I commute on 93 south typically, so I know what the commuter traffic is like. I always joked with [my husband], 'can you imagine if I went into labor between 8-9 a.m.?'" recalled Callie Arora.

And as fate would have it, that's when little Georgie Arora decided his birthday would be. Just a few weeks ago, his parents jumped in the car for Brigham and Women's and as the contractions got worse, so did their ETA.

Troopers save couple more than an hour

The couple called 911, hoping they might get permission to use the breakdown lane, saving a few minutes. Instead, troopers from the Massachusetts State Police pulled up, ready to safely escort the family all the way there, saving more than an hour.

"This has never happened to me before. Our main goal was to get to the hospital as fast as we possibly could," said Trooper Jordon Ramos, who just graduated from the academy last fall.

Trooper Jordon Ramos, Romie, Callie and Georgie Arora, and Trooper Clayron De Los Santos. CBS Boston

"Got her a wheelchair, had her sit down, and from there they walked into the hospital, and we just went back to work," said Trooper Clayron De Los Santos, a dad of two himself.

Georgie arrived safely a short time later. A family friend asked WBZ for help finding the troopers so they could say thank you.

"Really positive birth experience"

"It made it a really positive birth experience. I was really scared being on the highway being in pain and thinking that we might not make it. The nurses said it's a really good thing you got here when you did and I have them to thank for that," Callie said, with her husband Romie.

"It's a plus on this job. When we get to see the outcome and it's a positive outcome. My biggest thing is I love to help out," Trooper De Los Santos added.

Now the Aroras are home, happy and healthy, and life is good.

"It is so good. He's a great baby. He's happy and healthy. He has his older brother who loves him so much. We're really lucky," the mom said sweetly.