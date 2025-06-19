Mass. lawmaker says proposed bill would not restrict personal vehicle use. Why opponents are concerned.

Why opponents are concerned about a new transportation bill in Mass.

There's been a debate brewing online about a transportation bill that's making its way through the Massachusetts State House. As written, the bill aims to align the state's transportation plans "with its mandates and goals for reducing emissions and vehicle miles traveled."

It's that last part that has some opponents concerned that the state might track vehicle miles traveled.

Back in 2021, the state passed a law that requires Massachusetts reach zero emissions by 2050. A steep hill to climb, admits many lawmakers on Beacon Hill, but the mandate is just that. A requirement, not a suggestion.

"It's not a goal. It's not wishful thinking. It is actually a law," said executive director of Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, Paul Craney. "They have different metrics the state needs to meet or have to comply with."

Craney was one of the loudest critics of the bill currently being discussed by state lawmakers. "Ultimately what this is about is control and limiting transportation and if you do need to transport yourself, doing public transportation," Craney said. "Specifically, vehicles. Cars and trucks. What they are trying to do is put mechanisms in place to limit mobility."

Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Creem is a lead sponsor of the bill and was on the receiving end of a majority of the backlash that followed a committee meeting earlier this year.

"It doesn't include fines, penalties, taxes"

"This bill does not do that," Senator Creem said. "This bill does not impose restrictions on how much Massachusetts residents can drive nor where they can drive. It doesn't include fines, penalties, taxes on personal vehicle use and it was never the intent of myself or any of the advocates to put any strain on a person's individual liberties."

Creem said the goal of the bill is to expand walking, biking, or train options for people in areas that don't have them, and said the language referring to "reducing vehicle miles" is a metric to keep the state in line with its zero emissions mandate.

"It's really about options," Creem said. "It's not about telling people what to do. This is not big brother watching you. This is the little guy and the little woman having choices so it's the opposite of that."

The bill has not reached a committee and is expected to undergo several rounds of edits.