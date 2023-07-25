8-year-old Ciara Barber halfway to goal of visiting all 351 Massachusetts city and town halls

WORCESTER – An 8-year-old girl from Worcester is about halfway to her goal of visiting all 351 town and city halls in Massachusetts.

Ciara Barber's uncle was visiting from California when he saw on a restaurant's lottery screen that there are 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth. He didn't believe the number was so high for such a small state, but learned that was indeed the case.

"So he made a spreadsheet of it and mom was like 'Well now we have to do it if we have a whole entire spreadsheet.' And that's how we started that project," Ciara told WBZ-TV.

Ciara Barber is visiting all the Town Halls in Massachusetts. Instagram/@Town.Hall.Project

So far in three weeks, the family has visited 175 town halls. They document their travels on Instagram.

"We were all born in Worcester and hadn't seen most of the state. So we decided to go on an adventure, get in the station wagon and road trip for the summer," Ciara's mother, Blue Barber, told WBZ..

Blue said her favorite town hall so far has been Swansea. Ciara said her favorites have been Swansea and Erving.