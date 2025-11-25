Massachusetts Thanksgiving high school football scoreboard 2025
High School football is a big tradition during Thanksgiving week in Massachusetts.
If you missed a score from one of the 140-plus games this week, we have you covered!
Check the latest scores here:
TEAM 1
TEAM 2
WINNER
FINAL SCORE
Melrose
Wakefield
Tuesday, 4 pm
Worcester North
Worcester South
Wednesday, 12pm
Tech Boston
Brighton/Kennedy
Wednesday, 1pm
Newton North
Brookline
Wednesday, 1:30pm
Abby Kelley Foster
Worcester Tech
Wednesday, 3pm
Plymouth South
Plymouth North
Wednesday, 4pm
Lynn Vo-Tech
KIPP Academy
Wednesday, 4pm
Blue Hills RVT
Bristol Plymouth RVT
Wednesday, 5pm
Central
Somerset Berkley
Wednesday, 5pm
Bishop Feehan
Bishop Stang
Wednesday, 5pm
Southeastern RVT
South Shore Vo-Tech
Wednesday, 5pm
Keefe Tech
Minuteman Regional
Wednesday, 5pm
Ware
Quabog Regional
Wednesday, 6pm
Gardner
Quabbin Regional
Wednesday, 6pm
Tri-County RVT
Old Colony RVT
Wednesday, 6pm
Malden Catholic
St. John's
Wednesday, 6pm
Archbishop Williams
Cardinal Spellman
Wednesday, 6pm
Montachusett RVT
Nashoba Valley Tech
Wednesday, 6pm
Lexington
Concord-Carlisle
Wednesday, 6:30pm
Oakmont Regional
Lunenburg
Wednesday, 6pm
St. Paul
St. Bernard Central Catholic
Wednesday, 6pm
Taunton
Milford
Wednesday, 6pm
Lowell Catholic
Greater Lowell Tech
Wednesday, 6pm
Greater Lawrence Tech
Whittier
Wednesday, 6pm
Pathfinder
Belchertown
Thursday, 9am
Chelsea
East Boston
Thursday, 9:30am
Catholic Memorial
Boston College High
Thursday, 10am
Canton
Stoughton
Thursday, 10am
Mahar Regional
Athol
Thursday, 10am
South Hadley
Holyoke
Thursday, 10am
Salem
Beverly
Thursday, 10am
Lynn English
Lynn Classical
Thursday, 10am
Newburyport
Amesbury
Thursday, 10am
Barnstable
Falmouth
Thursday, 10am
Westford Academy
Acton-Boxborough
Thursday, 10am
Uxbridge
Northbridge
Thursday, 10am
Weston
Wayland
Thursday, 10am
Diman RVT
Greater New Bedford RVT
Thursday, 10am
Cohasset
Hull
Thursday, 10am
Agawam
West Springfield
Thursday, 10am
St. John's Prep
Xaverian Brothers
Thursday, 10am
Old Rochester Regional
Apponequet Regional
Thursday, 10am
Winthrop
Revere
Thursday, 10am
Hanover
Norwell
Thursday, 10am
Holliston
Westwood
Thursday, 10am
Triton Regional
Pentucket Regional
Thursday, 10am
Waltham
Arlington
Thursday, 10am
Swampscott
Marblehead
Thursday, 10am
St. Mary's
Bishop Fenwich
Thursday, 10am
Medfield
Dover-Sherborn
Thursday, 10am
Hopkinton
Ashland
Thursday, 10am
North Andover
Andover
Thursday, 10am
Walpole
Weymouth
Thursday, 10am
Seekonk
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional
Thursday, 10am
Central Catholic
Lawrence
Thursday, 10am
Sanwich
Mashpee
Thursday, 10am
Tewksbury
Wilmington
Thursday, 10am
Dedham
Norwood
Thursday, 10am
Newton South
Lincoln-Sudbury
Thursday, 10am
Natick
Framingham
Thursday, 10am
Somerville
Cambridge Rindge & Latin
Thursday, 10am
Blackstone-Millville
Rockland
Thursday, 10am
Dracut
Methuen
Thursday, 10am
Maynard
West Boylston/Tahanto
Thursday, 10am
Chelmsford
Billerica
Thursday, 10am
Boston Latin
Boston English/New Mission
Thursday, 10am
Marshfield
Duxbury
Thursday, 10am
Haverill
Lowell
Thursday, 10am
Brockton
Bridgewater-Raynham
Thursday, 10am
Northeast Metro
Masconomet Regional
Thursday, 10am
Pembroke
Silver Lake
Thursday, 10am
Leominster
Fitchburg
Thursday, 10am
Bay Path RVT
Assabet Valley RVT
Thursday, 10am
Ayer Shirley
Littleton
Thursday, 10am
Boston Latin Academy
O'Bryant
Thursday, 10am
Marlborough
Hudson
Thursday, 10am
Milton
Braintree
Thursday, 10am
Quincy
North Quincy
Thursday, 10am
Sharon
Oliver Ames
Thursday, 10am
North Reading
Lynnfield
Thursday, 10am
East Doherty Memorial
Burncoat
Thursday, 10am
Bridgewater
West Bridgewater
Thursday, 10am
Saugus
Peabody Veterans Memorial
Thursday, 10am
Shepherd Hill
Tantasqua Regional
Thursday, 10am
Shrewsbury
Waschusett Regional
Thursday, 10am
Nipmuc Regional
Blackstone Valley
Thursday, 10am
Dennis-Yarmouth Regional
Nauset Regional
Thursday, 10am
Millis
Medway
Thursday, 10am
Norton
Bellingham
Thursday, 10am
Abington
Whitman-Hanson Regional
Thursday, 10am
Foxborough
Mansfield
Thursday, 10am
Auburn
Grafton
Thursday, 10am
Cape Cod
Upper Cape Cod
Thursday, 10am
North Attelboro
Attelboro
Thursday, 10am
Malden
Medford
Thursday, 10am
Narragansett Regional
Murdock
Thursday, 10am
Atlantis/Westport
Case
Thursday, 10am
Middleborough
Carver
Thursday, 10am
King Phillip Regional
Franklin
Thursday, 10am
Algonquin Regional
Westborough
Thursday, 10am
Longmeadow
East Longmeadow
Thursday, 10am
Smith Vo-Tech
Franklin County Tech
Thursday, 10am
Ludlow
Palmer
Thursday, 10am
Gloucester
Danvers
Thursday, 10am
Bedford
Burlington
Thursday, 10am
Clinton
Nashoba Regional
Thursday, 10am
Needham
Wellesley
Thursday, 10am
Oxford
Millbury
Thursday, 10am
Essex Tech
Manchester Essex
Thursday, 10am
Ipswich
Hamilton-Wenham Regional
Thursday, 10am
Scituate
Hingham
Thursday, 10am
Northampton
Easthampton/Hampshire
Thursday, 10am
Belmont
Watertown
Thursday, 10am
Bourne
Wareham
Thursday, 10am
New Bedford
Durfee
Thursday, 10:15am
Reading Memorial
Stoneham
Thursday, 10:15am
Arlington Catholic
Shawsheen Valley Tech
Thursday, 10:15am
Prouty
Leicester
Thursday, 10:15am
Southbridge
Bartlett
Thursday, 10:15am
Chicopee Comp
Chicopee
Thursday, 10:15am
Winchester
Woburn Memorial
Thursday, 10:15am
Fairhaven
Dartmouth
Thursday, 10:30am
Tyngsborough
Groton-Dunstable
Thursday, 10 am