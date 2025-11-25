Watch CBS News
Sports

Massachusetts Thanksgiving high school football scoreboard 2025

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Add CBS News on Google

High School football is a big tradition during Thanksgiving week in Massachusetts.

If you missed a score from one of the 140-plus games this week, we have you covered! 

Check the latest scores here:

TEAM 1

TEAM 2

WINNER

FINAL SCORE

Melrose

Wakefield

Tuesday, 4 pm

------------------

-------------

------------

-----------------------

Worcester North

Worcester South

Wednesday, 12pm

Tech Boston

Brighton/Kennedy

Wednesday, 1pm

Newton North

Brookline

Wednesday, 1:30pm

Abby Kelley Foster

Worcester Tech

Wednesday, 3pm

Plymouth South

Plymouth North

Wednesday, 4pm

Lynn Vo-Tech

KIPP Academy

Wednesday, 4pm

Blue Hills RVT

Bristol Plymouth RVT

Wednesday, 5pm

Central

Somerset Berkley

Wednesday, 5pm

Bishop Feehan

Bishop Stang

Wednesday, 5pm

Southeastern RVT

South Shore Vo-Tech

Wednesday, 5pm

Keefe Tech

Minuteman Regional

Wednesday, 5pm

Ware

Quabog Regional

Wednesday, 6pm

Gardner

Quabbin Regional

Wednesday, 6pm

Tri-County RVT

Old Colony RVT

Wednesday, 6pm

Malden Catholic

St. John's

Wednesday, 6pm

Archbishop Williams

Cardinal Spellman

Wednesday, 6pm

Montachusett RVT

Nashoba Valley Tech

Wednesday, 6pm

Lexington

Concord-Carlisle

Wednesday, 6:30pm

Oakmont Regional

Lunenburg

Wednesday, 6pm

St. Paul

St. Bernard Central Catholic

Wednesday, 6pm

Taunton

Milford

Wednesday, 6pm

Lowell Catholic

Greater Lowell Tech

Wednesday, 6pm

Greater Lawrence Tech

Whittier

Wednesday, 6pm

-------------------------------

-------------------------------------

------------

------------------------

Pathfinder

Belchertown

Thursday, 9am

Chelsea

East Boston

Thursday, 9:30am

Catholic Memorial

Boston College High

Thursday, 10am

Canton

Stoughton

Thursday, 10am

Mahar Regional

Athol

Thursday, 10am

South Hadley

Holyoke

Thursday, 10am

Salem

Beverly

Thursday, 10am

Lynn English

Lynn Classical

Thursday, 10am

Newburyport

Amesbury

Thursday, 10am

Barnstable

Falmouth

Thursday, 10am

Westford Academy

Acton-Boxborough

Thursday, 10am

Uxbridge

Northbridge

Thursday, 10am

Weston

Wayland

Thursday, 10am

Diman RVT

Greater New Bedford RVT

Thursday, 10am

Cohasset

Hull

Thursday, 10am

Agawam

West Springfield

Thursday, 10am

St. John's Prep

Xaverian Brothers

Thursday, 10am

Old Rochester Regional

Apponequet Regional

Thursday, 10am

Winthrop

Revere

Thursday, 10am

Hanover

Norwell

Thursday, 10am

Holliston

Westwood

Thursday, 10am

Triton Regional

Pentucket Regional

Thursday, 10am

Waltham

Arlington

Thursday, 10am

Swampscott

Marblehead

Thursday, 10am

St. Mary's

Bishop Fenwich

Thursday, 10am

Medfield

Dover-Sherborn

Thursday, 10am

Hopkinton

Ashland

Thursday, 10am

North Andover

Andover

Thursday, 10am

Walpole

Weymouth

Thursday, 10am

Seekonk

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional

Thursday, 10am

Central Catholic

Lawrence

Thursday, 10am

Sanwich

Mashpee

Thursday, 10am

Tewksbury

Wilmington

Thursday, 10am

Dedham

Norwood

Thursday, 10am

Newton South

Lincoln-Sudbury

Thursday, 10am

Natick

Framingham

Thursday, 10am

Somerville

Cambridge Rindge & Latin

Thursday, 10am

Blackstone-Millville

Rockland

Thursday, 10am

Dracut

Methuen

Thursday, 10am

Maynard

West Boylston/Tahanto

Thursday, 10am

Chelmsford

Billerica

Thursday, 10am

Boston Latin

Boston English/New Mission

Thursday, 10am

Marshfield

Duxbury

Thursday, 10am

Haverill

Lowell

Thursday, 10am

Brockton

Bridgewater-Raynham

Thursday, 10am

Northeast Metro

Masconomet Regional

Thursday, 10am

Pembroke

Silver Lake

Thursday, 10am

Leominster

Fitchburg

Thursday, 10am

Bay Path RVT

Assabet Valley RVT

Thursday, 10am

Ayer Shirley

Littleton

Thursday, 10am

Boston Latin Academy

O'Bryant

Thursday, 10am

Marlborough

Hudson

Thursday, 10am

Milton

Braintree

Thursday, 10am

Quincy

North Quincy

Thursday, 10am

Sharon

Oliver Ames

Thursday, 10am

North Reading

Lynnfield

Thursday, 10am

East Doherty Memorial

Burncoat

Thursday, 10am

Bridgewater

West Bridgewater

Thursday, 10am

Saugus 

Peabody Veterans Memorial

Thursday, 10am

Shepherd Hill

Tantasqua Regional

Thursday, 10am

Shrewsbury

Waschusett Regional

Thursday, 10am

Nipmuc Regional

Blackstone Valley

Thursday, 10am

Dennis-Yarmouth Regional

Nauset Regional

Thursday, 10am

Millis

Medway

Thursday, 10am

Norton

Bellingham

Thursday, 10am

Abington

Whitman-Hanson Regional

Thursday, 10am

Foxborough

Mansfield

Thursday, 10am

Auburn

Grafton

Thursday, 10am

Cape Cod

Upper Cape Cod

Thursday, 10am

North Attelboro

Attelboro

Thursday, 10am

Malden

Medford

Thursday, 10am

Narragansett Regional

Murdock

Thursday, 10am

Atlantis/Westport

Case

Thursday, 10am

Middleborough

Carver

Thursday, 10am

King Phillip Regional

Franklin

Thursday, 10am

Algonquin Regional

Westborough

Thursday, 10am

Longmeadow

East Longmeadow

Thursday, 10am

Smith Vo-Tech

Franklin County Tech

Thursday, 10am

Ludlow

Palmer

Thursday, 10am

Gloucester

Danvers

Thursday, 10am

Bedford

Burlington

Thursday, 10am

Clinton

Nashoba Regional

Thursday, 10am

Needham

Wellesley

Thursday, 10am

Oxford

Millbury

Thursday, 10am

Essex Tech

Manchester Essex

Thursday, 10am

Ipswich

Hamilton-Wenham Regional

Thursday, 10am

Scituate

Hingham

Thursday, 10am

Northampton

Easthampton/Hampshire

Thursday, 10am

Belmont

Watertown

Thursday, 10am

Bourne

Wareham

Thursday, 10am

New Bedford

Durfee

Thursday, 10:15am

Reading Memorial

Stoneham

Thursday, 10:15am

Arlington Catholic

Shawsheen Valley Tech

Thursday, 10:15am

Prouty

Leicester

Thursday, 10:15am

Southbridge

Bartlett

Thursday, 10:15am

Chicopee Comp

Chicopee

Thursday, 10:15am

Winchester 

Woburn Memorial

Thursday, 10:15am

Fairhaven

Dartmouth

Thursday, 10:30am

Tyngsborough

Groton-Dunstable

Thursday, 10 am

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue