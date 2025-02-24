Musk's politics leave Massachusetts Tesla owners looking to sell

Some Massachusetts Tesla owners say they regret purchase due to Musk's politics

With direct access to the Oval Office, Elon Musk is shaping U.S. politics, but his company, Tesla, may be paying the price. Many Massachusetts residents say they're unlikely to buy another Tesla.

Public opinion may hurt Tesla

"I'm not going to go out and buy another Tesla, probably, because I don't really want to contribute ethically to that man," said Hank Hutchenson who has owned a Tesla since 2019 but feels angry and disillusioned by Musk's shift in politics and plans to sell his car. "He has made so much popularity off of being from Tesla and Space X and exploration progress... I do think that it is hypocritical for him to have flipped so hard."

Hutchenson feels Musk transitioned from promising to protect the environment to aligning himself with those who, he says, don't.

"There's kind of been pushback against environmentalism. Elon Musk is kind of looking like iffy as the face of electronic cars," said Hutchenson.

There's proof public opinion may be affecting Tesla's bottom line.The company announced its total annual deliveries did decline between 2023 and 2024. In 2023, the company had more than 1.81 million annual deliveries. In 2024, that number was down to 1.79 million.

Customers turned off by Elon Musk

"Musk has been very outspoken; that turns many of his customers off," said Boston College Economy Professor Peter Ireland. "When Musk takes controversial political views, you own a Tesla, you're associated with those views."

While some are selling their cars, others are taking facing backlash. In Worcester, a Cybertruck owner's vehicle was vandalized.

"Anxious and nervous about safety and my kids safety as well," said Telsa-owner Dr. Kumait JarojeIn.