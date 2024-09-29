Massachusetts rescue and utility crews head south to help in Hurricane Helene aftermath

BOSTON - Massachusetts is sending aid to states like Florida and North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene, where the damage is estimated to be in the billions.

Rescuing survivors

Massachusetts Task Force 1, which is based in Beverly, is already on the ground in the south, rescuing people from rushing flood waters and crumbling buildings. The task force is made up of police officers, firefighters, engineers, rescue specialists and others and they brought ATVs, boats and bulldozers with them.

"People trapped, surrounded by water, couldn't get out, so needed the assistance with the boat to get them out," said Thomas Gatzunis of Massachusetts Task Force 1.

The task force initially sent 45 people to Florida to help, then 45 more were dispatched a day later to North Carolina. Sixteen members were sent strictly to help with water rescues. They expect to stay for a minimum of two weeks but are prepared for more.

"They're still doing water rescue and searches," said Gatzunis. "Checking structures that, obviously, were damaged and they haven't been cleared. So they will systematically go through and make sure that there's nobody in the building either well or not and just make sure that the buildings are cleared. We'll just stay down there for as long as it takes."

Utility crews help restore power

Eversource utility crews from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut have also started the long drive to Virginia to help with power restoration. More than 2 million customers from Florida to Virginia have lost power.

Members of the Massachusetts Red Cross chapter are in Florida and North Carolina, connecting displaced families with food, water, shelter and health care services.