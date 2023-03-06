Watch CBS News
Massachusetts State Troopers, Cadets take a polar plunge

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WORCESTER — Lining up at the pool at Polar Park, Massachusetts State Troopers and Cadets dove into the cold, taking a polar plunge to raise money for a great cause. 

Participants in Friday's plunge braced the freezing cold in an effort to generate donations for the Massachusetts Special Olympics. 

Massachusetts State Police C Troop Community Liaison, Farrah Gray, worked with other law enforcement officers to organize the event, which State Police regarded as a "resounding success," in a Facebook post about the event. 

