Massachusetts taxpayers to get 13% refund of 2021 state taxes in November

BOSTON - More than three million Massachusetts taxpayers will be getting some money back from the state starting in November, Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday.

Massachusetts is returning $2.941 billion in excessive revenue to taxpayers, thanks to an obscure law from 1986. The ballot question called "Chapter 62F" allows for tax rebates when the state budget is overflowing.

State Auditor Suzanne Bump cleared the way Thursday for the refunds to go out and Baker announced details Friday about how people will get their money later this fall.

"In general, eligible taxpayers will receive a credit in the form of a refund that is approximately 13% of their Massachusetts Tax Year 2021 personal income tax liability," Baker's office said in a statement. The governor had earlier predicted that amount would be 7%.

Baler's office said Friday the 13% is a "preliminary estimate and will be finalized in late October, after all 2021 tax returns are filed."

To be eligible, you must have paid personal income taxes in Massachusetts in the 2021 tax year and filed a 2021 state tax return on or before October 17, 2022.

The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be.

If you are eligible for a refund, you don't need to do anything. You will either get a check in the mail or a direct deposit refund in November.

"An individual's credit may be reduced due to refund intercepts, including for unpaid taxes, unpaid child support, and certain other debts," the governor's office said.

A call center at 877-677-9727 will also be available starting Tuesday to answer questions about refunds, but they will not be able to give you exact refund amounts.

"With many feeling the strain of rising prices, these refunds will be a welcome source of relief for more than three million hardworking individuals across the state, and we look forward to executing on the delivery of the refunds in the coming months," state Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan said in a statement.

For more information on the rebate program, click here.