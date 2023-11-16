Commission examining Massachusetts state motto and seal concludes work without recommendation

BOSTON – After more than two years of work, the commission examining the Massachusetts state seal and motto is finished - but nothing is changing.

The commission's final report repeated the same recommendation it made over a year ago, saying Massachusetts should get a new state motto and seal.

The commission did not reach any conclusion on what should replace the motto and seal.

The current seal on state flags dates back to the late 19th century. The seal has a depiction of a Native American man under a colonist's arm brandishing a sword. Those who oppose the seal say it is a reference to English colonists' cruelty to local tribes centuries ago.

Lawmakers, members of Indigenous tribes, historians and others were a part of the Special Commission on the Official Seal and Motto of the Commonwealth.