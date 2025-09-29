Massachusetts State Police lieutenant nearly killed in Revere hit-and-run returns home

Trooper returns home more than 3 months after being injured in Massachusetts hit and run

Donald Bossi, a Massachusetts State Police lieutenant who was hit by a stolen motorcycle in Revere more than three months ago, is now resting at home after being released from a rehabilitation facility.

State police shared photos of Lt. Donald Bossi, who was released from Spaulding Rehab in Cambridge on Friday.

Bossi stopped by the Revere State Police Barracks on his way home and was greeted by fellow troopers.

The veteran trooper was seriously injured on June 23 in a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen motorcycle in front of the Revere barracks.

Investigators said 18-year-old Akram El Moukhtari hit Bossi, got off the motorcycle and ran off. He turned himself in later that night and was later arraigned on several charges.

Bossi was thrown 45 feet due to the impact of the crash.

He was rushed to the hospital and remained in the intensive care unit at Mass General Hospital for more than a month.

On August 19, Bossi was released from the hospital and transferred to Spaulding Rehab.

"As Lieutenant Donald Bossi continues his recovery, we celebrate this incredible achievement with his family, colleagues, and care team. He and his family have the full measure of our support in all that lies ahead," Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble said in a statement. "As the leader of this Department, I hope all our members continue to draw inspiration from Lieutenant Bossi's extraordinary resilience and strength. He epitomizes what it means to be a Trooper and a public servant."