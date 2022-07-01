Watch CBS News
Summonses issued to over 30 people who brought fireworks into Massachusetts in recent days

BOSTON - Massachusetts State Police are cracking down on fireworks ahead of Fourth of July weekend.

Officers say they have issued summonses to more than 30 people who brought fireworks illegally into the state over the last few days.

Under state law, it is illegal to use, possess, or sell fireworks in Massachusetts.

However, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, fireworks shows in celebration of the Fourth of July are returning across the state.

Here's a listing of shows in eastern and central Massachusetts.

