"Impaired teenage driver" crashes into Massachusetts State Police barracks

CHESHIRE – An allegedly impaired 17-year-old driver crashed into the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Cheshire Saturday night.

It happened around 6:20 p.m.

Police said the teenage girl was driving south on Route 8 when she went off the road and slammed into the building. The 2000 Nissan Altima went through a brick wall and into a kitchen area.

The driver and her 17-year-old passenger, both from Pittsfield, were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police then brought the driver back to the barracks. She was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and marked lanes violation.

The girl was released on $40 bail. She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Pittsfield District Court.

No troopers were hurt in the crash.

Emergency repairs were made to the building, but additional work will be required. The barracks remain operational.