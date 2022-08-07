Keller @ Large: State Auditor Suzanne Bump on final days in office

BOSTON - Suzanne Bump is not running for re-election this fall, so for the first time in 12 years, Massachusetts will have a new state auditor.

She's first woman to serve as auditor in state history. Bump spoke to WBZ-TV's Jon Keller about the role gender played in her job, her biggest accomplishment and frustration and how fewer media at the State House has been bad for political discourse.

You can watch part one of the interview in the video above.

You can watch part two here: