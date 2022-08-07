Watch CBS News
Local News

Keller @ Large: State Auditor Suzanne Bump on final days in office

By Jon Keller

/ CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Outgoing State Auditor Suzanne Bump on her biggest accomplishments
Keller @ Large: Outgoing State Auditor Suzanne Bump on her biggest accomplishments 05:37

BOSTON - Suzanne Bump is not running for re-election this fall, so for the first time in 12 years, Massachusetts will have a new state auditor. 

She's first woman to serve as auditor in state history. Bump spoke to WBZ-TV's Jon Keller about the role gender played in her job, her biggest accomplishment and frustration and how fewer media at the State House has been bad for political discourse.

You can watch part one of the interview in the video above.

You can watch part two here:

Jon Keller
Keller-2022.jpg

Jon Keller is Political Analyst for WBZ-TV News, and his "Keller @ Large" reports on a wide range of topics are regularly featured during WBZ-TV News at 5 and 6 p.m. Keller's commentaries are also seen weekday mornings at 5:30 a.m. on WBZ This Morning.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 3:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.