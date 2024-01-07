"Stay home": Police tell Massachusetts drivers to keep off treacherous roads in snow storm

REHOBOTH - Authorities in multiple Massachusetts towns told people to "stay home" as the first snow storm of the year made driving dangerous.

The Rehoboth Fire Department shared a photo of a crash on Blanding Road to Facebook on Sunday afternoon.

Rehoboth Fire is currently working a motor vehicle accident 44 at Blanding Road. The roads have become treacherous. Stay home unless you absolutely need to go out. Posted by Rehoboth Ma Fire Department on Sunday, January 7, 2024

"The roads have become treacherous," the department wrote. "Stay home unless you absolutely need to go out."

Police had a similar message in Tewksbury about snow-covered roads.

"The roads are not safe to drive on, please stay home," the department said.

The roads are not safe to drive on, please stay home and off the roads. There are numerous power outages that @nationalgrid is working to restore. Posted by Tewksbury Police Department - MA on Sunday, January 7, 2024

In Ludlow, police said in the early afternoon that "road conditions have deteriorated, please stay home if possible." Police said at 3:30 p.m. that conditions were improving but drivers should still take it slow.

A driver from New Hampshire was killed Sunday morning in a Littleton crash. Police said it appeared his car veered off the road and hit a tree.

MassDOT had more than 2,000 pieces of equipment out Sunday afternoon, plowing and treating the roads. Highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver told WBZ-TV earlier in the day that secondary roads were in "tough shape" and that drivers should expect slippery travel.

A flash freeze began Sunday afternoon near the coast as plunging temperatures caused any untreated surfaces to ice up.