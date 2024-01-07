New Hampshire man dies after Littleton crash during snowstorm

LITTLETON – A New Hampshire man was found dead following a crash in Littleton during Sunday's snowstorm.

Police received a call for a heavily damaged car on Great Road around 8 a.m.

Officers found the 39-year-old Wilton, N.H. man dead inside a 2019 Hyundai Kona.

It appears the man veered off the road and slammed into a tree on private property.

Police said no one else was in the car. It's not clear exactly when the crash happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Littleton Police Department.