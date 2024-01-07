Watch CBS News
Local News

New Hampshire man dies after Littleton crash during snowstorm

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

LITTLETON – A New Hampshire man was found dead following a crash in Littleton during Sunday's snowstorm.

Police received a call for a heavily damaged car on Great Road around 8 a.m.

Officers found the 39-year-old Wilton, N.H. man dead inside a 2019 Hyundai Kona.

It appears the man veered off the road and slammed into a tree on private property.

Police said no one else was in the car. It's not clear exactly when the crash happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Littleton Police Department.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 11:51 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.