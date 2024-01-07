Many Massachusetts roads in "tough shape" during first snow storm in nearly 2 years

BOSTON - Drivers in Massachusetts were urged to take it slow on Sunday as the first snow storm in nearly two years made for slippery travel on the roads.

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver told WBZ-TV that there have been spin-outs overnight, including a jackknifed tractor-trailer in Charlton that briefly closed the Mass Pike eastbound.

"The highways are in the best shape of the state, but in general getting there is going to be difficult," he said. "Those secondary roadways are in tough shape right now."

MassDOT had 2,200 pieces of equipment deployed Sunday morning, and more could be added to prepare for a "flash freeze" when temperatures drop later in the afternoon.

"We haven't seen a storm like this in a long time," Gulliver said. "You need to take it slow."

The state has also been working with Gillette Stadium for the expected "snow game" between the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

"Getting there could be difficult," Gulliver said. "If you are going to the game, expect slippery travel."

One driver who had to be on the road Sunday morning had advice for others who are thinking about heading out.

"Don't go. Don't leave the house. Just stay inside, make some ramen, stay cozy - don't go out," Kinan Jarkasy, of Shrewsbury, said.