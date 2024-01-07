Watch CBS News
Local News

Many Massachusetts roads in "tough shape" during first snow storm in nearly 2 years

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

"Take it slow," highway administrator warns amid Massachusetts snow
"Take it slow," highway administrator warns amid Massachusetts snow 03:34

BOSTON - Drivers in Massachusetts were urged to take it slow on Sunday as the first snow storm in nearly two years made for slippery travel on the roads.

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver told WBZ-TV that there have been spin-outs overnight, including a jackknifed tractor-trailer in Charlton that briefly closed the Mass Pike eastbound. 

"The highways are in the best shape of the state, but in general getting there is going to be difficult," he said. "Those secondary roadways are in tough shape right now."

MassDOT had 2,200 pieces of equipment deployed Sunday morning, and more could be added to prepare for a "flash freeze" when temperatures drop later in the afternoon.

"We haven't seen a storm like this in a long time," Gulliver said. "You need to take it slow."

The state has also been working with Gillette Stadium for the expected "snow game" between the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

"Getting there could be difficult," Gulliver said. "If you are going to the game, expect slippery travel." 

One driver who had to be on the road Sunday morning had advice for others who are thinking about heading out.

"Don't go. Don't leave the house. Just stay inside, make some ramen, stay cozy - don't go out," Kinan Jarkasy, of Shrewsbury, said. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 8:22 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.