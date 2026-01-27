What should Massachusetts homeowners do to prepare for more snow? Experts share advice.

Scrape, shovel, rake was the theme for the day for homes across Massachusetts as residents, plow drivers and landscapers worked feverishly to remove snow off rooftops, steps and driveways.

More than 20 inches of snow fell across the state on Sunday and Monday. The next potential storm is this weekend.

Ice dam concerns

Christian Berrios from Besant Home Services has been fielding dozens of calls from homeowners concerned about the weight of snow on their roofs and the building up of ice dams.

"Once you exceed about a foot and a half to two feet, that's when you begin to have a lot of problems. Some roofs can tolerate it, it depends on the pitch," he said.

He carefully climbed up to address the snow and ice dam issues at a home in Newton. "The back I am removing the back snow to get it off the house, so it stops leaking on the inside," he said. "So, what you don't want is the ice to touch the gutter backwards into the house. Once you see that, it's when the issues start."

Keep vents cleared

In Needham, Phillip Halverson trudged through the snow. He's with Kerivan-Lane, an oil, heating, HVAC and plumbing company. He says it's important for homeowners to remove any high snow drifts that could be blocking any vents on the outside of the house.

"What we are looking at right here is the fresh air intake and the vent for a boiler. Sometimes they are metal, other times they are plastic," Halverson said. "Biggest thing is making sure they are clear so the fresh air can get into the system, so it has air to burn. And then also the exhaust gets out of the house, so you don't have carbon monoxide building up in the house."

In Wellesley, Donna Kenslea shovels her steps and sidewalk carefully. She's pacing herself and taking breaks as she removes what she can now to prepare for another potential snowstorm this weekend. "I am a retiree so I would like to just stay home and not pay attention, but we have an obligation," she said.

All important steps to protect your family and your home from snow and ice damage. "Make sure you have carbon monoxide detectors in your house. If it does go off get out and call 911," Halverson said.