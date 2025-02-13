Some Massachusetts schools see spike in absences amid immigration fears

Since Jan. 20, there's been a noticeable drop in attendance at Lynn Public Schools. It could be partly due to seasonal illness, but leaders believe it's also due to immigration fears.

"While we have continually tried to reassure our families that Lynn Public Schools remains committed to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all students, we understand that there has been a certain level of fear and trepidation among the immigrant community," a statement from Lynn Superintendent Dr. Evonne S. Alvarez read.

"We are concerned that our families are clearly concerned. We want to reassure folks that our schools are a safe place," added Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson.

20% increase in absences in Lynn

Compared to the week of Jan. 13, Lynn schools saw a 15% increase in absences the week of Jan. 20. The following week of Jan. 27, the district saw a 20% increase in absences.

"We also have had some high-profile immigration enforcement incidents," Mayor Nicholson said. "They haven't been in the schools and we've been trying to communicate that and reassure folks."

Other communities have seen minor impacts - no major changes in Everett, and a 3% increase in Revere absences compared to this time last year.

Families in fear at church, food pantry

At La Colaborativa in Chelsea, families come to food shop and get other services. President Gladys Vega tells WBZ just last week, she pulled clients inside from the food pantry line because she received a credible report that ICE agents were on Broadway.

She quietly locked doors to protect people in the facility. "I was so nervous. The staff was extremely, extremely, nervous. My staff was running around quietly closing doors," she explained.

Some clients have told her they no longer go to church as a family, instead separating so that only one parent will be deported should ICE raid their church.

Still, despite the increased ICE presence in the city, Vega is pushing her community to send their kids to school.

"If ICE comes on a Wednesday, on Thursday everyone in the community knows, and they decide not to send children to school or not to go to work," she explained.

1,000 students miss school after ICE raids

In fact, one day after reported ICE raids in Chelsea, on Jan. 22, more than 1,000 students missed school. The reality, however, experts say, is that so far, schools are safe.

"A lot of it is just because of rumors about enforcement that is happening and not really anything actually going on, but it's still enough to scare people away," explained MIRA Coalition Chief of Staff Sarang Sekhavat. "Schools are not public places. Just like you and I can't walk in, law enforcement needs to have something to be able to go in there."