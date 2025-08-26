Why don't all Massachusetts school districts start on the same day?

Why is there no universal start date for Massachusetts schools?

This week some schools in Massachusetts will welcome students back to class, but not all. For parents, a myriad of start dates in the state can feel like districts are just throwing darts at a calendar, but there is a method to the madness.

In Massachusetts, the Department of Education regulates how many school days there must be in the year, but they leave the starting date up to the individual districts. Towns like Andover start on August 27.

"The way that the collective bargaining agreement is structured is that we cannot start any earlier than the Monday before Labor Day," said Shauna Murray, School Committee Chair for Andover Schools. "We have been pretty consistent that teachers will come back Monday or Tuesday for professional development, and traditionally we have started on the Wednesday and Thursday."

Weather is a factor

Murray says every year they must choose the next start date by November 1. She says one thing to factor in is New England weather. An earlier start date can keep snow days from piling up in June.

"When you have had those years that go very, very late into June, it makes you aware that you don't want to do that again," said Murray.

Starting before Labor Day also creates a soft open. The Tri-Town School District says it allows for a few days of acclimation before learning starts after Labor Day.

The question is, how much learning is really done that first week? "It's almost the same question as how much learning is done in the last week. You put in what you expect to get out," said Dede Galdston, superintendent of Watertown schools.

Watertown always goes back the after Labor Day, Galdston calling that stability a strength.

"Tradition has it in New England that summer officially begins on July 4 and it ends on Labor Day, so therefore we like to start school when summer is officially ended," said Galdston.

Watertown schools operate on a secular calendar which can have less holidays throughout the year.

"So therefore, starting after Labor Day doesn't move us to the end of June," explained Galdston.

Their union contract states that they start with students the Tuesday after Labor Day. Galdston says every district has unique needs, including how many buildings have air conditioning for those hot June days.

"On the Cape most often, they start after Labor Day. Their economy is driven by tourism, so you don't really necessarily want all your kids starting the week that all the tourists are there. Every municipality has demands," said Galdston.

The state is set up to allow each district to accommodate those needs.