Massachusetts sales tax holiday weekend set for Aug 13-14

BOSTON - Mark your calendars: The Massachusetts Legislature has set the date for the sales tax holiday weekend to be August 13th and 14th.

Most items under $2,500 bought on those days will be exempt from the 6.25% sales tax. The holiday weekend was made permanent in 2018 in an effort to boost small business around the state by getting people out to shop.

There are some purchases that won't qualify. Sales tax will still apply for anyone going out to eat at a restaurant. The same goes for buying a car or boat, regardless of price. There will also still be taxes in place for alcohol and marijuana sales.

Here's a list of what doesn't qualify:

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana or marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages, and

Any single item whose price is more than $2,500.

For more information, visit the state's website.