Here's how the Microsoft outage is affecting Massachusetts RMV services

BOSTON - The global Microsoft outage that has disrupted airlines, banks and other businesses Friday morning is also affecting service at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.

A software update sent from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike to Microsoft is causing the problem. Microsoft says it has identified the issue and was working to resolve it.

Here's a look at what RMV services are being impacted.

No RMV appointments before noon

MassDOT says all customer service appointments before noon are canceled. Many computers at RMV sites are not working, the agency says.

No vehicle inspections in Massachusetts due to outage

Hoping to get your car inspected on Friday? The RMV says "no vehicle inspections can occur" because of the outage.

Online credit card payments not accepted at RMV

The RMV can't currently accept credit card payments on the Registry website, so customers will not be able to pay fees online for license renewals or other transactions.

RMV phones may not be answered

If you're trying to call the RMV to find out what services are available, the Registry says it has limited capacity to answer phone calls at its contact center.

Massachusetts road tests today

The RMV says road test appointments are still being held on Friday.

Are RMV services at AAA affected?

The outage is affecting RMV services at AAA offices as well.

"We aren't able to complete RMV transactions at this time due to the global computer outage and sincerely regret any inconvenience," a spokesman for AAA Northeast said.