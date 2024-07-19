What we know about the worldwide outages for industries using Microsoft A technical problem that global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike says it has identified in its software and is working to resolve is causing massive outages around the globe for businesses, airlines and people using Microsoft. CrowdStrike provides antivirus software to Microsoft for its Windows devices. CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave has more on how airlines are responding to the outage and Jamil Jaffer, founder and executive director of the National Security Institute at George Mason University's Scalia Law School, joined CBS News to discuss how an incident like this happens.