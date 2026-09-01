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Massachusetts 2026 primary election results for Senate, governor and more

By
Mike Toole
Managing Editor, CBS Boston
Mike Toole is the managing editor for CBS Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.
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Mike Toole,
Julie Hanson
Managing Editor, Northeast
Julie Hanson is managing editor of the Northeast region for CBSNews.com. She previously worked at CBS Boston for more than 20 years. Her prior experience includes WBBM in Chicago, WCAU in Philadelphia and WJAR in Providence.
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Julie Hanson

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Massachusetts held its state primary election Tuesday to decide who will be on the ballot in November's general election. Polls closed at 8 p.m.

The most high-profile contest is for the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. Career congressman Sen. Ed Markey is seeking a third term, with Rep. Seth Moulton challenging him. Moulton has served in Congress since 2014. Markey was first elected to the U.S. House in 1976. The winner faces Republican John Deaton in November.

In the race for governor, Mike Minogue and Brian Shortsleeve are seeking the Republican nomination. The winner faces Gov. Maura Healey in the general election.

District attorney offices in Norfolk and Suffolk counties also have races on the primary ballot. In Norfolk, there are seven Democrats vying to replace Michael Morrissey. In Suffolk County, one-time district attorney Rachael Rollins is running against incumbent Kevin Hayden.

Here are the latest results via the Associated Press.

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