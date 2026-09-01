Massachusetts 2026 primary election results for Senate, governor and more

Massachusetts held its state primary election Tuesday to decide who will be on the ballot in November's general election. Polls closed at 8 p.m.

The most high-profile contest is for the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. Career congressman Sen. Ed Markey is seeking a third term, with Rep. Seth Moulton challenging him. Moulton has served in Congress since 2014. Markey was first elected to the U.S. House in 1976. The winner faces Republican John Deaton in November.

In the race for governor, Mike Minogue and Brian Shortsleeve are seeking the Republican nomination. The winner faces Gov. Maura Healey in the general election.

District attorney offices in Norfolk and Suffolk counties also have races on the primary ballot. In Norfolk, there are seven Democrats vying to replace Michael Morrissey. In Suffolk County, one-time district attorney Rachael Rollins is running against incumbent Kevin Hayden.

Here are the latest results via the Associated Press.