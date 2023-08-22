Watch CBS News
In Massachusetts, police disciplinary records are now available online

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - From drinking and sleeping on duty to use of force and criminal misconduct, a new database listing disciplinary records for more than 2,000 police officers is now live online.

The database is part of the state's criminal justice reform law in 2020. State police had the most records - 493. Springfield came in second with 417 and Boston third, with 373 records. Those are also the state's three largest departments.

Statewide, 167 departments had no complaints against its officers.

The earliest disciplinary record reported is from December of 1984 and the data is current through January 31, 2023.  

"Over the past year, law enforcement agencies submitted disciplinary records and POST staff has worked carefully to validate these officer records for publishing. We know that releasing this information furthers police accountability and is a matter of great public interest," said Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission Executive Director Enrique Zuniga.

WBZ-News Staff
First published on August 22, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

