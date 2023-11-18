Operation Safe Campus cracks down on liquor stores and bars selling to minors across Massachusetts

Operation Safe Campus cracks down on liquor stores and bars selling to minors

BOSTON - Liquor stores and bars across Massachusetts are getting busted for selling alcohol to minors.

The Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) said from Labor Day to Halloween, it found 135 minors in possession of alcohol, 16 adults who bought alcohol for minors and 56 students using fake IDs. Investigators said stores in Salem, Boston, North Andover, Amherst, Westfield and Worcester all sold alcohol to people under 21. They also found bars in Boston, Brookline, Somerville and Worcester letting people under 21 possess alcohol in their premises.

The crackdown is part of the ABCC's Operation Safe Campus program that targets cities and towns near college campuses.

"The safety of all Massachusetts students is of the utmost importance and by implementing Operation Safe Campus we are supporting that priority and maintaining safer campuses," said ABCC Chairman Jean Lorizio in a statement.