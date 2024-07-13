Massachusetts leaders condemn shooting at Trump rally as "horrible" and "intolerable"

BOSTON - Massachusetts officials condemned the violence after shots were fired at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump was speaking at his rally when shots were fired, and he was rushed offstage. The Secret Service said the Former President is now safe and being checked at a nearby hospital. The Butler County District Attorney confirmed to CBS Pittsburgh station that two people are dead: the gunman and an audience member.

Former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, and more denounced the violence online.

Politicians condemn violence at Trump rally

Governor Maura Healey took to social media to say, "Political violence has no place in this country, and all Americans must condemn it. I'm grateful for the swift response from law enforcement. I'm relieved the former President appears to be safe, and my thoughts are with all who were at today's rally."

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who campaigns for President Biden, said, "Political violence is wrong, and I condemn it. I hope everyone who attended the rally is ok, and I am glad the former president is safe."

"Political violence in all forms is condemnable," Senator Ed Markey posted on X. " I am praying for the family of the victim of this shooting and grateful for the safety of the former President and the brave work of Secret Service on the scene."

"It doesn't matter how much we might disagree in politics, violence is never acceptable. I'm glad that the former president is okay & thankful to Secret Service & law enforcement for acting so quickly. This is a polarized time, but we're stronger when we're united, not divided," Congressman Seth Moulton said.

State Sen. Peter Durant released a statement on the incident, "The violence that unfolded today at a political rally should never, ever happen in America. While I understand that we may have differing opinions, political candidates should be able to gather with their supporters without fear that those who disagree with them will resort to actions like we saw today."

"My heart is heavy knowing that a person who set out this morning to enjoy their day is now gone. My prayers are for their family and all those who were impacted by what they saw and experienced today," Durant said in the statement.

The Massachusetts Republican Party released a statement saying, "For now, we emphasize that as Americans, we must not become so entrenched in division that we forget we are all brothers and sisters under the American flag. Whether Democrat or Republican, despite our differences, we all desire peace and prosperity for our nation."

"Political violence is intolerable, and we must unify as a nation to condemn this horrible incident. We expect justice for this heinous act and pray for President Trump's swift recovery," the Mass. Republican Party said.