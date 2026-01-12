Here's why people moved out of Massachusetts in 2025, according to a new survey

Massachusetts is once again one of the top "moved from" states in the country, according to a moving truck company survey.

The state was ranked No. 7 on the United Van Lines list of the top outbound states for 2025. The company said 55% of its business in Massachusetts was for outbound moves, compared to 45% for inbound moves.

The only states that saw a higher percentage of outbound moves last year were Mississippi, Colorado, North Dakota, New York at New Jersey at No. 1.

Why are people leaving Massachusetts?

The top reason people moved away from Massachusetts was to be closer to family, according to 23% of survey respondents. Another 22% said they left for a new job, and 15% moved away for retirement.

Massachusetts and especially the Boston area has a reputation for being one of the most expensive places in the country to afford housing and raise a family. But according to the survey, only 6% cited cost as their primary reason for leaving the state.

Other reasons cited for exiting Massachusetts were lifestyle changes (11%) and health (7%).

The people who moved into Massachusetts in 2025 said a job was the main reason, followed by family priorities.

Coming and going

There's one area in particular that people seem to be moving out of the most in Massachusetts, the survey highlighted. Sixty-three percent of moves in the New Bedford-Fall River area were outbound.

Conversely, one of the locations seeing the greatest influx of new residents was Barnstable on Cape Cod, where 67% of all moves were inbound.