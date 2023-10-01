Keller @ Large: Is Massachusetts migrant situation anywhere close to under control?

BOSTON – Communities around Massachusetts are trying to determine how to handle an influx of migrants.

Adam Chapdelaine, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, said he recently had the chance to speak with Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey about an issue that is happening in states around the country.

"She's very much saying this is decades of failed federal immigration policy that's coming to Massachusetts to roost," he said.

Cities and towns in Massachusetts have complained about a lack of information from the federal government, while local officials have complained they aren't getting enough information from the state level.

Chapdelaine was asked if the migrant situation is anywhere close to under control.

"I don't know that anybody would say it's under control," he said. "I think there's a lot of people working very hard to get their hands around managing the situation. We're trying to serve as a conduit between the administration and the local governments that are being impacted."

