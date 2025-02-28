Massachusetts meteorologist, veterans service director among workers fired in Trump budget cuts

The Trump administration budget axe is falling on thousands of federal employees now receiving termination notices.

NWS meteorologist

"Pretty shocked, pretty hurt as well," said Francis Tarasiewicz, who was hired as a meteorologist one month ago at the National Weather Service in Norton. He received a termination notice on Thursday.

"My two things in life are weather and helping people," Tarasiwicz said. "So, to be let go from a position where I had the opportunity to help the entire Boston and southern New England region was a difficult pill to swallow."

The self-described weather geek just came off two years working at the Mount Washington Observatory. But his termination letter was to the point saying his "ability, knowledge and/or skills do not fit the Agency's current needs."

Hours earlier he had a positive job review. "They pulled me aside yesterday for my one-month check-in and it was very positive," he said.

He's one of some 800 NOAA and National Weather Service employees who help communities with forecasting and preparing for weather extremes now let go by the Trump administration.

Veterans Service director fired

Veteran Mike Slater has felt the sting as well. A sign at the Veterans Service Center in Springfield where he was the director says it all about staffing shortages now. "Due to abrupt and unplanned staff shortages, we are not able to greet you at this time," the sign said in part.

The Army veteran who served three combat tours, says his termination means no one is at the front door to immediately help a veteran in need or in crisis.

"They walk away from that door what happens to them in that second. They made an attempt to get services, they went there thinking they could get it. There's not someone there that's the outcome that's terrifying," said Slater.

Community impact

The two federal workers say their jobs connect them to community and by downsizing they believe the cost is more than financial. "The cost to me is human life and that to me is intolerable," said Slater.

Tarasiewicz worries about connections with first responders who rely on their services. "The level of public outreach we've maintained is a concern, and I hope it doesn't trickle down to day-to-day operations of forecasts and warnings," said Tarasiewicz.

The impact of the Trump administration cuts remains to be seen, as these workers now consider their options.