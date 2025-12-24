Massachusetts warns about possible measles exposure at Boston's Logan Airport and Westboro hotel

A person who came to Boston and Westboro, Massachusetts recently has been diagnosed with measles. Now, the Department of Public Health (DPH) is looking for others who may have been exposed to the virus.

The agency released details of the person's visit Wednesday because the individual went to several places between Thursday, December 11 and Friday, December 12.

The person, who has not been identified, flew into Boston on American Airlines flight 2384 from Dallas and stayed at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel off Route 9 in Westboro for one night. The individual went back to Logan Airport the next day and flew to Las Vegas on JetBlue flight 117.

Anyone who was at the following locations at these times should call their doctor and alert DPH at 617-983-6800.

Logan Airport Terminal B, Boston, 2:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m., Thursday 12/11

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston-Westboro, between 3:30 p.m., Thursday 12/11 and 9 p.m., Friday 12/12

Logan Airport Terminal C, Boston, 6 p.m.-11:30 p.m., Friday 12/12

Measles is highly contagious, so if you think you could have been exposed, call your doctor first before going anywhere.

There have been no measles cases in Massachusetts this year. Anyone who had it in the past or has received two doses of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine is unlikely to get it, even if exposed, DPH said.

"2025 saw the highest number of nationwide cases in more than a decade - nearly 2,000 in 44 jurisdictions, and sadly, three deaths," Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Robbie Goldstein, said in a statement. "Fifteen years ago, measles had been considered eliminated in the United States, but that tremendous progress is at risk. Vaccines are one of the most important public health interventions ever - they are safe, effective, and lifesaving."

For more information on measles, visit their state's website.