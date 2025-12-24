Travelers warned of possible measles exposure at Denver International Airport

Health officials in Colorado are warning travelers of a possible measles exposure at Denver International Airport. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, and Denver International Airport, the possible measles exposure happened on Dec. 12.

The CDPHE said an out-of-state traveler with a confirmed case of measles traveled through the airport while infectious. That person arrived at Gate B45 in the B Concourse at 7:24 p.m. on Dec. 12 and departed from Gate B84 in the B Concourse at 9:41 p.m., according to health officials.

Denver International Airport CBS

They said that passengers who were exposed to the case on either of the flights will be notified directly by the state or local public health agency. Because the passenger is fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms, the risk of transmission is lower, but still possible, according to health officials.

Additional Information from the CDPHE:

Measles is highly contagious and can sometimes lead to serious health problems, but it is a vaccine-preventable disease. Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads.

Getting vaccinated with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

Known exposure locations:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the locations below at the listed date and time may have been exposed. If you were there, watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure (through Friday, Jan. 2). If symptoms develop, call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This helps prevent further spread. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.