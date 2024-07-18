Measles case confirmed in Massachusetts for first time since 2020

BOSTON – Massachusetts health officials said a person from Worcester County has been diagnosed with the first confirmed case of measles in the state since 2020.

The Department of Public Health said the person, who is an adult, recently traveled internationally.

Measles outbreaks in Europe

There are currently large measles outbreaks happening in Europe and elsewhere globally.

When the person returned to Massachusetts, the person was diagnosed with measles in early July 2024.

The last measles case in the state was early 2020.

Health officials said people who may have been exposed to measles from this case were contacted and provided with health recommendations.

The DPH said many of the cases in the United States have been connected to recent travel. There was an alert in June about an international visitor who traveled through Boston to Amsterdam while they were infectious.

How many cases of measles are there in the United States?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that as of July 11 there have been a total of 167 measles cases in 2024 around the country. A total of 84% of those cases were in unvaccinated patients or people with an unknown vaccination status.

"Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease, which has increased worldwide, including here in the United States and in neighboring states in New England," Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said in a statement. "Cases of measles have been reported in 30 states since the beginning of last year, mostly in people and communities who are unvaccinated. Vaccination is the best way to protect against measles."

Anyone who does not know their measles immunization status is asked to contact their doctor to get vaccinated.