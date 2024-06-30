Massachusetts and New Hampshire residents warned of possible measles exposure at several locations

CDC urges families to make sure children have measles vaccine amid rise in cases

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is warning residents of possible measles exposure after an international traveler was diagnosed.

The Department of Public Health said the visitor traveled through Boston to Amsterdam while infectious on June 22. Exposures may have occurred on the Dartmouth Coach bus line that departed Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire at 11:40 a.m. and arrived at Logan Airport at 2:40 p.m. The visitor was also in Terminal E at Logan before boarding flight KLM6016 at Gate E5.

Measles symptoms begin to occur 10 days to two weeks after exposure. Symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. A rash also appears on the skin two to four days after symptoms develop.

Anyone who was exposed and begins to develop symptoms is urged to call their doctor.