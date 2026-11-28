Thanksgiving and Black Friday came and went, but Saturday was all for small businesses.

Bow Market in Somerville, Massachusetts, is home to 30 small businesses year-round, but on Small Business Saturday, it features more than 50 places to shop from.

"Small Business Saturday was started as kind of a big push by American Express, and so it had a lot of backing to help us elevate that, and over the years that's gone away and it's been up to us to really keep it going," Tiny Turns Paperie Owner Jen Palacio told WBZ-TV.

Palacio has been part of this event since it started in 2018, witnessing up close the growth small businesses can achieve.

"Some of our makers from 2018 are big enough now that they're doing SoWa or Seaport or one of the really big festivals, and we have now new independent retailers seeing people grow into their businesses," Palacio said.

Even though Small Business Saturday is just one day of the year, the turnout has a big impact on these local owners.

"Having a good Small Business Saturday can give you the confidence to make it through the long December," Palacio said. "A lot of what we do in December not just impacts our year this year, but helps make sure we can stay for another year or even two years."

And the key to success, don't be afraid of change.

"I think many of us in the small business community have just pivoted over and over again and when something stops working, we start something new," Indestructible Food Mart Owner Sarah Dudek said.

Dudek created Indestructible Food Mart during the pandemic, inspired by foods that show up for people in hard times. She said she hopes her brand's story resonates with her customers.

"Rather than just sort of saying, you should spend your money with me, saying I'm here to nurture and pay attention to the community that I'm a part of, and your stories are my stories," Dudek said.