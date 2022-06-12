Massachusetts man arrested after crashing boat while intoxicated onto shore of NH lake

SUNAPEE, N.H. - A Massachusetts man was arrested Saturday night for crashing his boat while intoxicated onto the shore of a New Hampshire lake.

New Hampshire State Police say they were called around 10 p.m. for a boating crash on Lake Sunapee near the Lake Sunapee Yacht Club.

Police later found a 22-foot boat that was roughly 20 feet onto shore, resting on a steep hill. The two people in the boat were not hurt.

A man crashed his boat on a steep hill on shore near a lake in New Hampshire while driving intoxicated. New Hampshire State Police

Michael Smith, 19, of Hingham was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated.

The crash was reportedly heard across the lake at Blodgett Landing in Newbury.