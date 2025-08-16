Officials worried as trash piles up at Massachusetts high school weeks before classes set to start

Classes are set to begin in the next few weeks at one Massachusetts high school, but concerns are growing as trash continues to pile up outside the building amid the ongoing trash collectors' strike.

City Councilor at large Karen Colon Hayes paid a visit to Malden High School on Saturday, where the trash overflows out of dumpsters.

"This is worse than I thought. But when school starts, I don't know. We are not going to have this go on. There are going to be kids with tons of garbage. They're going to be eating lunch here, and they're going to be outside, and this is not safe," Colon Hayes said.

The trash collectors at Republic Services, part of Teamsters Local Union 25, walked off the job on July 1 over negotiations about wages, health insurance, and other issues, leaving 14 Massachusetts communities without trash collection. The strike has entered week seven with no sign of stopping soon.

"They know you have to empty the schools. It just doesn't happen as often as it needs to be. They'll get a truck over here this week," Department of Public Works director Bob Knox said.

Teamsters Local 25 says they have met with Republic since July 18th. The workers voted to continue the strike on August 3.

"We are hoping they can get to the table and get it resolved soon, to bring the men and women back to work, but certainly challenging times for our city," Knox said.

Governor Maura Healey called on Republic to cut a deal with employees and end the strike in July.

Recycling in Malden

Malden residents have been dropping off their recyclables at the Ferry Way School, but that will end in the coming days.

Meanwhile, residents continue to throw away their recyclables, frustrated over the entire situation.

"It is very hard for us to have to deal with this on a day-to-day basis," Elizabeth Helms said.