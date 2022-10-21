Massachusetts magician Scott Jameson arrested on child pornography charge

BOSTON - Massachusetts magician Scott Jameson has been arrested on a child pornography charge. The 45-year-old Sutton man was arrested Wednesday at Logan Airport after returning from Cambodia.

Federal agents allegedly found a video of a young boy that appeared to have been produced on the trip to Cambodia. A separate device allegedly contained over 100 images of apparent child pornography.

In February, federal authorities were contacted by APLE, an organization that works to prevent child sexual abuse to report Jameson possibly engaged in inappropriate behavior with minors in Cambodia.

Jameson most recently traveled to Cambodia on August 28 and returned on October 19. He was stopped upon his return and his belongings were searched.

Jameson told authorities he has worked as a magician for over 20 years, regularly performing at libraries and events for children across New England.

The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.