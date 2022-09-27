Watch CBS News
Massachusetts Lottery profits down slightly, but still above $1 billion for second straight year

BOSTON - For the second year in a row, the Massachusetts State Lottery made a profit of more than $1 billion.

In the 2022 fiscal year that ran from July 2021 to June 2022, the lottery made a net profit of $1.105 billion, the state treasurer announced Tuesday.

That's down slightly from last year's record high profit of $1.112 billion.

The state said the lottery set a record by paying out $4.309 billion in prizes this year.

Players won 196 prizes that were worth $1 million or more.

According to the lottery, 19 cents of every dollar spent on tickets goes to the state's 351 cities and towns. Seventy-three cents is paid out in prizes to players, six cents goes to retailers and 2 cents is used to run the lottery.

