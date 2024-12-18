Massachusetts state senator proposes legislation to regulate drones

BOSTON - When the sun goes down lately, eyes go up - looking for drones in the sky following reports of an inundation of the flying objects in New Jersey.

Comments on social media in local Massachusetts groups paint the picture of suspicion. "PSYOP/Distraction... from what I'm not 100% sure," one comment reads. "They could be filled with chemicals or nuclear warheads," another says. "The government knows and they aren't telling us because they are covering up something," one last person writes.

"People are going to use their imagination"

"If authoritative figures in institutions aren't coming forward and saying in a timely fashion, 'this is what this is,' people are going to use their imagination," explained Massachusetts State Senator John Velis, an Afghanistan veteran.

He doesn't believe - at this time - that there is anything nefarious going on in the sky, and rather believes it's likely a "combination" of drones, planes, and helicopters, but believes the government's delayed response warrants criticism and has prompted concern from the general public.

In response, he plans to refile a bill clarifying what exactly a "drone" is under Massachusetts law and hopes to propose more legislation to bring drone regulation to the state.

"So, it's really kind of going pen to paper, working with the federal delegation to kind of come up with some type of policies that would create some type of regulation for Massachusetts in this space," Velis said.

Right now, the FAA controls drone regulation. "Giving state government agencies the ability to weigh in and do something about drones that could be problematic. Like I've got really big concerns," Velis said.

Governor Maura Healey had echoed a similar sentiment earlier in the week. "I think it's very important for Congress to act," she said. "Number one, they've got to change the law to allow states to also investigate and prosecute illegal drone activity. Number two, we need more technology and resources capable of detection."

Drone experts concerned

However, drone pilots and safety experts fear hysteria will have negative consequences. "The... concern I have is knee-jerk reactions and legislation that is going to affect honest pilots that are making a living with these aircrafts," said Chris Rudolph of DARTdrones. "We don't want people to have to go back on ladders and scaffolding if they don't have to when they can fly a drone to do it."

Velis plans to propose changes in the next legislative session after the new year.