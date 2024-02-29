Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts woman born on Leap Day celebrating "14th birthday" this year

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Newton woman born on Leap Day celebrating "14th birthday" this year
Newton woman born on Leap Day celebrating "14th birthday" this year 00:43

NEWTON - A Newton woman is celebrating her 14th birthday on Thursday, Feb. 29 but she's actually in her mid-50s.

Annabella Gualdoni was born on Leap Day and because 2024 is a leap year, she gets to celebrate her birthday on her actual day this year.

"There are so few of us," said Gualdoni. "And I'm in a Leap Year Facebook group but other that, in the wild, I've only met, like, two or three other people."

Being born on Feb. 29 means Gualdoni only gets to experience her actual birthday once every four years. She said she usually celebrates on the weekend closest to the end of February.

Leap years exist because while the world follows a 365-day Gregorian calendar, it actually takes the planet a little bit more than a year to orbit the sun.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 11:56 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.