Massachusetts woman born on Leap Day celebrating "14th birthday" this year

NEWTON - A Newton woman is celebrating her 14th birthday on Thursday, Feb. 29 but she's actually in her mid-50s.

Annabella Gualdoni was born on Leap Day and because 2024 is a leap year, she gets to celebrate her birthday on her actual day this year.

"There are so few of us," said Gualdoni. "And I'm in a Leap Year Facebook group but other that, in the wild, I've only met, like, two or three other people."

Being born on Feb. 29 means Gualdoni only gets to experience her actual birthday once every four years. She said she usually celebrates on the weekend closest to the end of February.

Leap years exist because while the world follows a 365-day Gregorian calendar, it actually takes the planet a little bit more than a year to orbit the sun.