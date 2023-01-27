Watch CBS News
Massachusetts lawmakers push to pass minimum wage for ride share drivers

BOSTON -- Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing to pass a minimum wage for ride share drivers. 

New bills were filed in the House and Senate last week. They would guarantee a minimum wage for Uber and Lyft drivers and mandate paid sick leave, unemployment insurance, discrimination protection, and collective bargaining rights.  

According to State House News Service, the International Association of Machinists and 32BJ SEIU support the bills. 

The bills are backed by Reps. Frank Moran and Carlos González, and Sens. Jason Lewis and Liz Miranda. They expand on a bill filed by Lewis last session. 

First published on January 27, 2023 / 8:39 AM

