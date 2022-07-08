Five Massachusetts high school players selected in 2022 NHL Draft

BOSTON -- The 2022 NHL Draft happened in a flash, and a handful of Massachusetts high schoolers were selected.

The Mass. high school picks began in the third round on Friday, at pick No. 76 overall, when the San Jose Sharks selected Michael Fisher, a defenseman out of the St. Mark's School in Southborough. A native of Westborough, Fischer turned 18 in early May.

Michael Fisher with the 76th pick.

The next Mass. high school player to come off the board came later in third round, at No. 91 overall, when the Seattle Kraken took Ben MacDonald out of Noble & Greenough School in Dedham.

The Kraken actually got that pick via trade with the Bruins, who had originally been slotted to pick at No. 91 but instead traded the pick for Nos. 117 and 132 overall.

With the 91st overall pick, the #SeaKraken select Ben MacDonald.

In the fifth round, the Anaheim Ducks drafted Michael Callow, a right winger out of St. Sebastian's School in Needham.

winger Michael Callow of St. Sebastian's School in Massachusetts in the fifth round (154th overall).

At the end of the sixth round, the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche selected defenseman Chris Romaine out of Milton Academy.

And in the seventh and final round, the Columbus Blue Jackets selected right winger James Fisher out of Belmont Hill.

With pick No. 203, the Blue Jackets select RW James Fisher!

Other New England high schoolers drafted included right winger Cameron O'Neill (Mount St. Charles in Rhode Island) going to the Ottawa Senators and center Brennan Ali (Avon Old Farms in Connecticut) going to the Detroit Red Wings.

Outside of the high schoolers, a pair of Hockey East players were drafted: Jack Hughes, a Westwood native who played last year at Northeastern, and Joel Matta, a Finnish center from the University of Vermont.