Massachusetts gas prices hold steady at record high $5.05 a gallon

BOSTON - The good news is gas prices in Massachusetts did not go up Monday, but the bad news is they're still at a record high $5.05 a gallon, according to AAA.

Prices are up 9 cents a gallon in the last week and 57 cents in the last month.

The national average remained at a record high $5.01 a gallon Monday, according to AAA. California is still the state with the highest prices, with an average $6.44 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts continued their slow decline Monday, dropping to $6.20 a gallon, down from a record high of $6.41 on May 18.