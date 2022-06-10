Watch CBS News
Massachusetts gas prices at record high $5.03 a gallon

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts are at a record high $5.03 a gallon Friday, according to AAA.

They're now up 19 cents in the last week and 61 cents in a month. A year ago at this time, a gallon cost $2.94.

The national average is also at a record high $4.99 a gallon. The highest state average is in California where a gallon of gas now costs $6.42.

Diesel prices continued a slow decline Friday, averaging $6.22 a gallon. That's down 19 cents from a record high $6.41 on May 18.

First published on June 10, 2022 / 5:58 AM

